One person killed, several hurt in shooting outside of Zachary city limits near Port Hudson

PORT HUDSON - One person was killed and four more people were hurt in a shooting outside of Zachary city limits near Port Hudson on Saturday night.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the woods along West Port Hudson Plains Road during a trail ride and concert.

Deputies have not said what led to the shooting. A witness, who did not want to go on camera, told WBRZ she called deputies around 7:30 p.m. when the crowd became too unruly. She said people were out of control and contacted law enforcement to disperse the mass of people.

Officials said one person was killed, one person was shot and three others were hurt—but not shot.

WBRZ is working to gather more details about the shooting.