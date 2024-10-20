One person killed, five others hurt in shooting along Greenwell Springs Road

BATON ROUGE — One person was killed and five others hurt in a shooting along Greenwell Springs Road early Sunday morning.

Baton Rouge Police said the shooting happened shortly before 4 a.m. along Greenwell Springs Road near Platt Drive. In total, six people were injured. Police have not released information about severity of injuries or the deceased's name.

No more information was immediately available.