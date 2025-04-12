58°
One person injured in shooting at Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival; festival shutting down early

2 hours 19 minutes 52 seconds ago Saturday, April 12 2025 Apr 12, 2025 April 12, 2025 9:40 PM April 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PONCHATOULA - One person was injured in a shooting at the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

Officials said the shooting happened on festival grounds at the ticket stand. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

The festival is being shut down early as a result, officials say. However, Strawberry Festival officials said the festival will be open Sunday.

Church service will be at 9 a.m., rides will begin at 10 a.m., and the festival will close at 5 p.m. instead of 7 p.m.

