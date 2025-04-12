One person injured in shooting at Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival; festival shutting down early

PONCHATOULA - One person was injured in a shooting at the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

Officials said the shooting happened on festival grounds at the ticket stand. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

The festival is being shut down early as a result, officials say. However, Strawberry Festival officials said the festival will be open Sunday.

Church service will be at 9 a.m., rides will begin at 10 a.m., and the festival will close at 5 p.m. instead of 7 p.m.