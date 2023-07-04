One person injured in reported stabbing on North 19th Street

92°
Tuesday, July 04 2023
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - One person was reported injured in a stabbing incident Tuesday. 

According to emergency officials, the stabbing happened on North 19th Street near the intersection of Fuqua Street around noon Monday. One person was taken to a hospital in stable condition, but the severity of the injuries was not specified. 

This is a developing story. 

