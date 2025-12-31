50°
One person injured in a New Year's Eve shooting off Florida Boulevard

1 hour 46 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, December 31 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting off Florida Boulevard on New Year's Eve, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

Police received the call around 5:50 p.m. BRPD said the person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries in the lower extremities.

No other information was immediately available.

