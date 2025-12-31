50°
Latest Weather Blog
One person injured in a New Year's Eve shooting off Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting off Florida Boulevard on New Year's Eve, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.
Police received the call around 5:50 p.m. BRPD said the person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries in the lower extremities.
No other information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Harlem Berry to stay at LSU, Spears to hit portal
-
LSU gymnastics prepares for Open Mike Night
-
New LSU OC Charlie Weis doing double-duty for Rebs and Tigers
-
The EBR Bob Pettit Basketball Tournament wraps up with championship game
-
LSU men's basketball closes out 2025 with a win over Southern Miss