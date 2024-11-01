One person injured from lacerations as a result of nearby fire off Airline Highway, officials say

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured as a result of a fire near Airline Highway Friday afternoon, according to officials.

The Baton Rouge Police Department and emergency officials initially reported that they received a call regarding a potential shooting victim around 3 p.m. near the Shopper's Value in the 5900 block of Airline Highway.

However, the Baton Rouge Fire Department and emergency officials say the person suffered lacerations as a result of a nearby fire on South Sunset Hill Avenue.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, a person involved in the fire jumped from a window and sustained lacerations, which prompted the shooting calls as he was mistaken for a shooting victim.

Emergency officials say one person was transported. No information was given on the victim's condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.