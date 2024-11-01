72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person injured from lacerations as a result of nearby fire off Airline Highway, officials say

2 hours 29 minutes 3 seconds ago Friday, November 01 2024 Nov 1, 2024 November 01, 2024 4:05 PM November 01, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured as a result of a fire near Airline Highway Friday afternoon, according to officials.

The Baton Rouge Police Department and emergency officials initially reported that they received a call regarding a potential shooting victim around 3 p.m. near the Shopper's Value in the 5900 block of Airline Highway.

However, the Baton Rouge Fire Department and emergency officials say the person suffered lacerations as a result of a nearby fire on South Sunset Hill Avenue.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, a person involved in the fire jumped from a window and sustained lacerations, which prompted the shooting calls as he was mistaken for a shooting victim.

Emergency officials say one person was transported. No information was given on the victim's condition.

Trending News

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days