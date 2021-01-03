One person in critical condition after vehicle flips near Interstate 110

BATON ROUGE - One person was transported to the hospital in serious condition after their vehicle flipped over Sunday afternoon.

Around 3: 50 p.m. officials responded to the South 110 Interstate ramp near N. 9th Street.

According to Baton Rouge EMS, one person received serious injuries.

Currently the right lane is blocked on I-110 South at North 9th Street for vehicle recovery operations