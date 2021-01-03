50°
One person in critical condition after vehicle flips near Interstate 110
BATON ROUGE - One person was transported to the hospital in serious condition after their vehicle flipped over Sunday afternoon.
Around 3: 50 p.m. officials responded to the South 110 Interstate ramp near N. 9th Street.
According to Baton Rouge EMS, one person received serious injuries.
Currently the right lane is blocked on I-110 South at North 9th Street for vehicle recovery operations
The right lane is blocked on I-110 South at North 9th Street for vehicle recovery operations. Congestion remains at North 22nd Street.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) January 3, 2021
