One person in critical condition after shooting on Newton Street
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a shooting in a Baton Rouge neighborhood.
The incident was reported on Newton Street near North 31 Street around 11 a.m. Friday. Authorities say a man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. The name of the man was not immediately released.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
