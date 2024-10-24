86°
Latest Weather Blog
One person in critical condition after a shooting off Scotland Avenue
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting off Scotland Avenue.
The shooting happened on Oriole Street shortly before 11 a.m.. Officials said one person was taken to the hospital.
Trending News
Further details were not immediately available. WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Wilkinson County courthouse in final phase of building restoration
-
'BRAVE Cave' fallout still happening, lawsuits stacking up
-
One person taken to hospital after being hit by car, officials say
-
Former Abercrombie & Fitch chief Mike Jeffries arrested on federal sex trafficking...
-
Pointe Coupee 4-H holding costume show for middle school-aged kids, their pets
Sports Video
-
Former Southern coach Pete Richardson, current tight ends coach Fred McNair named...
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 7: Reid Chauvin
-
LSU looks for cleaner offensive showing against Texas A&M
-
Southern's offensive line improvement played a big role in recent success
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week nominees: Week 7