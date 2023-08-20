86°
One person hurt in shooting at apartment complex off Hooper Road
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting at the Cypress Springs Apartments along Hooper Road on Sunday night.
Authorities said the shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. and the victim is in stable condition.
No information about what led to the shooting has been released.
