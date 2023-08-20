86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One person hurt in shooting at apartment complex off Hooper Road

2 hours 53 minutes 40 seconds ago Sunday, August 20 2023 Aug 20, 2023 August 20, 2023 8:29 PM August 20, 2023 in News
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting at the Cypress Springs Apartments along Hooper Road on Sunday night. 

Authorities said the shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. and the victim is in stable condition. 

No information about what led to the shooting has been released. 

