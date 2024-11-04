76°
One person hurt in shooting along North Ardenwood Drive

2 hours 6 minutes ago Monday, November 04 2024 Nov 4, 2024 November 04, 2024 6:15 PM November 04, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting Monday afternoon along North Ardenwood Drive. 

Sources said the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. near the corner of North Ardenwood and Timbercreek Avenue. 

The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition. 

No more information was immediately available. 

