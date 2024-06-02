83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person hurt in shooting along Beech Street on Sunday

2 hours 12 minutes 8 seconds ago Sunday, June 02 2024 Jun 2, 2024 June 02, 2024 2:49 PM June 02, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital Sunday morning. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. along Beech Street, between North Foster and Beechwood drives. 

No more information about the shooting or the victim has been released. 

Trending News

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days