One person dies due to self-inflicted gunshot wound on N. 39th Street
BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday morning, police responded to a fatal incident on North 39th Street.
Authorities have since confirmed that one person died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The person's name has not been released.
Anyone struggling with suicidal thoughts is encouraged to call the Baton Rouge Crisis Intervention Center at (225) 924-3900.
Those outside of the Baton Rouge area can find similar assistance at (225) 437-0303.