One person dies due to self-inflicted gunshot wound on N. 39th Street

Incident on North 39th St. in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday morning, police responded to a fatal incident on North 39th Street.

Authorities have since confirmed that one person died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The person's name has not been released.

Anyone struggling with suicidal thoughts is encouraged to call the Baton Rouge Crisis Intervention Center at (225) 924-3900.

Those outside of the Baton Rouge area can find similar assistance at (225) 437-0303.