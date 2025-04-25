86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person dead after shooting along Jefferson Avenue

1 hour 7 minutes 44 seconds ago Friday, April 25 2025 Apr 25, 2025 April 25, 2025 2:32 PM April 25, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after a shooting along Jefferson Avenue on Friday.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office and Baton Rouge Police responded to the scene at the corner of Jefferson and North 26th Avenue around 12:30 p.m. to find 34-year-old Abraham Ross shot dead.

He was found on his screened porch, witnesses said.

Several neighbors said they heard gunfire around 4:30 a.m.

Trending News

It was unclear what led to the shooting and police have not identified a suspect. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days