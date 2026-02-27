74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

West Baton Rouge Parish deputies respond to overturned trailer along I-10 westbound

1 hour 44 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, February 27 2026 Feb 27, 2026 February 27, 2026 9:15 AM February 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — West Baton Rouge Parish deputies responded to an overturned vehicle pulling a camper along I-10 westbound about three miles west of Lodbell Highway on Friday. 

Deputies said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. and noted that no injuries were reported. 

The vehicle was off the roadway, but deputies said that motorists should expect delays as first responders worked to clear the scene.

By 10:15 a.m., the incident was cleared, deputies said.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days