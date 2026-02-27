Baton Rouge man found guilty of murdering wife, injuring two others in 2018

BATON ROUGE — A man arrested in 2018 for stabbing his wife to death and injuring two other people was found guilty on Thursday.

Michael Vallery was originally charged with second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder for the death of 51-year-old Stefanie Vallery and the stabbing of two others in 2018. He was found guilty of the murder charge and one of the attempted murder charges, while the other attempted murder charge was reduced to attempted manslaughter.

Investigators said that during a verbal argument, Michael Vallery left the residence before returning with a knife and stabbing the victims in the living room of the home.

Vallery is set to be sentenced on April 27. Murder carries a mandatory life sentence in Louisiana.