Biofuel plant owes Ascension Parish company over $50 million following lawsuit, reports say

BURNSIDE — An Acadiana biofuel plant owes a company in Ascension Parish over $50 million after failing to uphold its end of an agreement, according to a report by The Advocate.

Delta Biofuel LLC, the operator of a renewable fuel facility in Jeanerette, owes more than $56 million following a lawsuit on Feb. 9 by Ascension Bulk Terminals LLC, the paper wrote.

The lawsuit alleges that Delta breached its contract with the company and violated the Louisiana Unfair Trade Practices Act, as well as committing fraudulent inducement.

The lawsuit comes from a 15-year storage service agreement between the two companies, in which ABT agreed to deliver and store bagasse pellets in addition to constructing a $23 million storage dome.

The company announced it was investing $100 million into the project in May of 2023.