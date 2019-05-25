One man shot, later arrested after trying to burglarize vehicle in Tigerland Neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot by the owner of a vehicle he was attempting to burglarize in the Tigerland area earlier this morning.

According to BRPD, the incident happened around 2 a.m. Saturday morning on Alvin Dark Avenue across from the Tiger Plaza Apartments.

Police believe the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Jerret Cole, and another man were trying to burglarize a car. The owner of the vehicle caught the men inside the vehicle and began shooting at them after one of them pulled out a gun.

Cole, was shot by the owner and transported to Our Lady of the Lake with non-life threatening injuries. He was later arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Police are still looking for the second suspect who fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department.