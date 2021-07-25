82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One man dead after double shooting in NOLA neighborhood

2 hours 29 minutes 38 seconds ago Sunday, July 25 2021 Jul 25, 2021 July 25, 2021 7:46 PM July 25, 2021 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: Logan Cullop

NEW ORLEANS - One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a double shooting Sunday.

New Orleans police department said they found two male victims in the Seventh District suffering from gunshot wounds.

WWL reported that the two men were father and son who had gotten into an argument. The father, 43, was transported by EMS to a hospital where he died. The son, 23, was taken to the hospital in a car.

There is no more information immediately available at this time.

