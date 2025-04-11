81°
One lane of I-10 eastbound over the Atchafalaya Basin will be closed Friday for emergency repairs

Friday, April 11 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The outside, eastbound lane of Interstate 10 going over the Atchafalaya Basin will be closed Friday starting at 2:30 p.m. for emergency repairs.

DOTD officials say they expect the roadway to re-open around 7:00 p.m.

The closure at mile marker 127 is necessary for crews to perform bridge deck repairs.

We're told the road will be open to regular traffic with a 12-foot lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route if possible.

