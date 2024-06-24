One killed, two airlifted from wreck in Pointe Coupee Parish; victim, possible cause identified

LETTSWORTH - One person was killed and two others — including a child — were airlifted from a wreck on La. 1 in Pointe Coupee Parish on Sunday.

Brittany L. Hughes, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene after a pick-up truck struck her sedan head-on, State Police said.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office said the wreck happened shortly before 7 p.m. along La. 1 near La. 15 in Lettsworth. Deputies said the crash happened between a truck with a single adult driver and a sedan driven by Hughes with three children passengers.

According to State Police, the children sustained minor injuries and were brought to the hospital. The driver of the truck, who is expected to have been impaired, was also brought to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries after being thrown from his vehicle.

Everyone involved in the crash was unrestrained, State Police said.

First responders worked to extricate at least one person who was trapped. The truck's driver and a child were taken to a hospital via AirMed, Pointe Coupee Parish deputies said.