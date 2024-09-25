One killed, one seriously injured in late-night crash on I-110

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash that happened late Tuesday night on I-110.

Officials said the crash happened shortly after 11 p.m.. Witnesses said it happened on I-110 northbound near the Memorial Stadium exit. One person was killed, and another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The identity of the victim was not yet known. WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information.