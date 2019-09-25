One killed in Tuesday night Richland Parish house fire

RICHLAND PARISH - Fire officials say one person is dead after a Tuesday night fire in Richland Parish.

The fire was reported just before 8 p.m. at a home on Highway 425 in Rayville. At the scene, firefighters found the body of an elderly male.

At this time, authorities believe he was the homeowner.

His name and the cause of the fire haven't been released at this time.