One killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A Kentwood man died late Saturday when his vehicle veered off the highway and struck a tree.

Louisiana State Police say the crash happened just before 10 p.m. on LA Hwy 1058 near LA Hwy 1059 in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old Mervin Briggs.

An investigation showed that Briggs was northbound on LA Hwy 1058 in a 2015 Ram 3500. They believe he lost control of the Ram, traveled off the roadway and hit a tree.

Briggs was not wearing a seatbelt. He died at the scene. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Briggs for analysis.