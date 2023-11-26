70°
One killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A Kentwood man died late Saturday when his vehicle veered off the highway and struck a tree.
Louisiana State Police say the crash happened just before 10 p.m. on LA Hwy 1058 near LA Hwy 1059 in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old Mervin Briggs.
An investigation showed that Briggs was northbound on LA Hwy 1058 in a 2015 Ram 3500. They believe he lost control of the Ram, traveled off the roadway and hit a tree.
Briggs was not wearing a seatbelt. He died at the scene. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Briggs for analysis.
