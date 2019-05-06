One killed in morning crash on Highland Road

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews were called to a fatal crash on Highland Road early Monday morning.

According to police, 27-year-old Eddie Pryer was driving west on Staring Lane around 4:15 a.m. when he veered into the eastbound lanes. Pryer's 2011 Ford Mustang proceeded across the Highland Road intersection and struck a metal traffic pole.

Authorities say Pryer was unrestrained at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe that speed is a possible factor in the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.