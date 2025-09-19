One killed in fatal head-on collision between tow truck, car on Livingston highway

LIVINGSTON — One person was killed Friday morning after a tow truck and a car had a head-on collision in Livingston.

According to Louisiana State Police, the two vehicles collided along La. 444 near Acosta Lake and Jack Allen Road. State troopers responded to the scene at 8:50 a.m.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office began redirecting northbound La. 444 traffic onto Jack Allen, while southbound traffic was redirected to Palmer Road.