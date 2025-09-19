89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One killed in fatal head-on collision between tow truck, car on Livingston highway

2 hours 47 minutes 51 seconds ago Friday, September 19 2025 Sep 19, 2025 September 19, 2025 9:31 AM September 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON — One person was killed Friday morning after a tow truck and a car had a head-on collision in Livingston. 

According to Louisiana State Police, the two vehicles collided along La. 444 near Acosta Lake and Jack Allen Road. State troopers responded to the scene at 8:50 a.m.

Trending News

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office began redirecting northbound La. 444 traffic onto Jack Allen, while southbound traffic was redirected to Palmer Road.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days