One killed, four hurt following three weekend shootings across the Capital Area

BATON ROUGE — One person was killed and three were injured in shootings across the Capital Area over the weekend.

On Friday, the Baton Rouge Police Department said a man was found shot around 10 p.m. with non-life-threatening injuries near Choctaw and N. 38th as a result of the shooting. He has not been identified, and police have not said if a suspect has been arrested or identified.

On Saturday, 41-year-old Derwin James was killed, and a 10-year-old boy was injured after being shot inside a vehicle on North Acadian Thruway and Fairfields Avenue. James and the child were transported to a hospital where James died Saturday afternoon. Police have not said if a suspect has been arrested or identified, if they were looking for someone or the relationship between the two victims. Police would only say the shooting is domestic in nature.

A third shooting happened hours later at a Christmas parade in downtown Baton Rouge, Police say one person was shot and another was hit by an ATV fleeing the scene. Again, police have not said if the suspect was arrested or even identified.