One killed, another injured after crash with WBRSO prison van

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a deadly Tuesday evening crash.

An accident was reported just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Chippewa Street and Pimpernel Avenue. Authorities say, a Ford Mustang failed to yield and was hit by a West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office prison transportation van.

Police say 50-year-old Bufford Watson, the driver of the Mustang, was transported to an area hospital and died from his injuries. The driver of the van was also transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The prison van wasn't transported anyone at the time of the crash.