One injured in three-vehicle crash on LA 73
PRAIRIEVILLE - One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash on LA 73 in Prairieville Sunday morning.
The crash occurred sometime Sunday morning before 11:00 a.m. on LA 73 south of I-10. One person was transported to a local hospital with moderate, non-life threatening injuries, according to State Police.
In a video sent to WBRZ, first responders appear to be extracting one person from a vehicle as a result of the crash. The video shows a large metal pole of some sort that almost impaled the driver.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.