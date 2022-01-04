One injured in three-vehicle crash on LA 73

PRAIRIEVILLE - One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash on LA 73 in Prairieville Sunday morning.

The crash occurred sometime Sunday morning before 11:00 a.m. on LA 73 south of I-10. One person was transported to a local hospital with moderate, non-life threatening injuries, according to State Police.

In a video sent to WBRZ, first responders appear to be extracting one person from a vehicle as a result of the crash. The video shows a large metal pole of some sort that almost impaled the driver.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.