One injured in shooting on Sharon Hills Street

Tuesday, November 14 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting on Sharon Hills Street early Tuesday night.

According to authorities, the shooting took place in the 9000 block of Sharon Hills sometime before 7:20 p.m.

The person was shot in the leg and is in stable condition, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

