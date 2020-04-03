One injured in shooting on Monterrey Dr.

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting on Monterrey Dr. Thursday night.

Authorities responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. to 2922 Monterrey Dr. But sources tell WBRZ the victim was taken to Baton Rouge General in Mid City. Emergency crews re-routed, picked up the victim and took him to another hospital.

This is a developing story.