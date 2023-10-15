69°
One injured in early morning shooting, officials say
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting along Scenic Highway, according to emergency officials.
The shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 7800 block of Scenic Highway.
Emergency services say that the victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
This a developing story.
