One hurt in shooting at gas station at corner of Plank Road and Evangeline Street

1 hour 12 minutes 45 seconds ago Wednesday, February 28 2024 Feb 28, 2024 February 28, 2024 8:09 PM February 28, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a shooting at a gas station on Plank Road.

Emergency officials said the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Save More gas station on the corner of Plank Road and Evangeline Street. 

No information about the circumstances around the shooting were immediately available. 

