90°
Latest Weather Blog
One dead, three hurt in crash along Greenwell Springs Road
CENTRAL - A man was killed and three others were taken to a hospital after a major crash along Greenwell Springs Road on Thursday evening.
Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. along Greenwell Springs Road near Lighthouse Avenue.
According to Central Police, Juan Guerra's Nissan Rogue drifted off the road. Guerra attempted to get back onto the road, but overcorrected and crossed the center line. He hit a Chevy Pickup truck head on. All but one of the four occupants of the truck were hurt, including a child.
Trending News
Guerra was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish residents dealing with aftermath of Hurricane Francine
-
2 On Your Side: What to do after Francine
-
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office rescues woman pinned under tree in Donaldsonville
-
'I'm just thanking God:' Woman details moments when tree fell on Prairieville...
-
Trees drop across Livingston Parish roads, homes; officials say don't go sightseeing...
Sports Video
-
LSU's interior defensive line is thin heading into game against South Carolina
-
Southern football still preparing for game week despite Hurricane Francine's arrival
-
Saints dominate Panthers to open season, offense explodes for 47 points
-
McKinley wins Downtown Showdown
-
Southern beats Savannah State in home opener 42-10