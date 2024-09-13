One dead, three hurt in crash along Greenwell Springs Road

CENTRAL - A man was killed and three others were taken to a hospital after a major crash along Greenwell Springs Road on Thursday evening.

Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. along Greenwell Springs Road near Lighthouse Avenue.

According to Central Police, Juan Guerra's Nissan Rogue drifted off the road. Guerra attempted to get back onto the road, but overcorrected and crossed the center line. He hit a Chevy Pickup truck head on. All but one of the four occupants of the truck were hurt, including a child.

Guerra was taken to the hospital, where he later died.