81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One dead, one wanted in West Baton Rouge shooting early Saturday morning

1 hour 42 minutes 12 seconds ago Saturday, September 18 2021 Sep 18, 2021 September 18, 2021 11:55 AM September 18, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - One person is dead following a shooting at a West Baton Rouge bar early Saturday morning.

According to West Baton Rouge Sheriff Maj. Zack Simmers, the victim was shot near Raxx Bar and taken to the hospital where they later died.

Authorities do have a person of interest however no arrest have been made.

Trending News

The investigation is on going.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days