One dead, one wanted in West Baton Rouge shooting early Saturday morning

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - One person is dead following a shooting at a West Baton Rouge bar early Saturday morning.

According to West Baton Rouge Sheriff Maj. Zack Simmers, the victim was shot near Raxx Bar and taken to the hospital where they later died.

Authorities do have a person of interest however no arrest have been made.

The investigation is on going.