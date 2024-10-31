One dead, one injured after early-morning crash on Greenwell Springs Road in Central

CENTRAL - One person is dead and another is injured after a crash on Greenwell Springs Road.

The crash happened on Greenwell Springs and Fairchild Roads. Officials confirmed one person was killed and another was injured and taken to the hospital.

Chief Roger Corcoran with the Central Police Department said the crash happened when a vehicle attempted to pass an 18-wheeler by crossing a double yellow line and going into the opposing lane, where it collided head-on with an oncoming truck.

The driver of the vehicle that attempted to pass the 18-wheeler died from his injuries on scene, but his identity was not immediately released.

This is a developing story.