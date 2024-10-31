76°
Latest Weather Blog
One dead, one injured after early-morning crash on Greenwell Springs Road in Central
CENTRAL - One person is dead and another is injured after a crash on Greenwell Springs Road.
The crash happened on Greenwell Springs and Fairchild Roads. Officials confirmed one person was killed and another was injured and taken to the hospital.
Chief Roger Corcoran with the Central Police Department said the crash happened when a vehicle attempted to pass an 18-wheeler by crossing a double yellow line and going into the opposing lane, where it collided head-on with an oncoming truck.
The driver of the vehicle that attempted to pass the 18-wheeler died from his injuries on scene, but his identity was not immediately released.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One dead, one injured after early-morning crash on Greenwell Springs Road in...
-
Squatters staying at city properties, leaving trash for neighbors
-
Louisiana Law Enforcement officers who fell in line of duty in 2023...
-
Wanted BR man involved in standoff ends up in hospital with self-inflicted...
-
Baton Rouge Food Bank honors MLK's memory by stocking shelves, providing meals