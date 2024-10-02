73°
Greenwell Springs Road re-opened after crash with injuries
CENTRAL - A crash with injuries resulted in the closure of Greenwell Springs Road between Sullivan Road and the Central Thruway.
Additionally, a crash resulted in the temporary closure of Magnolia Bridge Road at Wax Road. Those roads have been the site of previous accidents in Central over the past month.
No information was given on the injuries. Both roads have since been re-opened.
