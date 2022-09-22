One dead, one injured after boat capsizes on Lake Pontchartrain

SLIDELL - A skiff boat and crew were reported overdue to be into port at Lake Pontchartrain Thursday morning, and now officials say one person is dead and another is injured.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Coast Guard searched the Lake starting early Thursday morning after the boat was reported to be overdue, according to WWL-TV.

Agents recovered the body of 72-year-old Ricky Hodgson around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. A second person is being treated for their injuries.

According to Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries, Hodgson and a passenger were fishing for shrimp around midnight when their net got stuck. Both men tried to get the net unstuck when the boat capsized.

Neither of the men were wearing life jackets.