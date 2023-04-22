One dead in two-vehicle crash on I-12 in Hammond, police say

HAMMOND - A two-vehicle crash on I-12 Eastbound in Hammond left one dead and several injured Friday night.

The Hammond Police Department responded to a crash along I-12 Eastbound, past the Range Road overpass, around 6 p.m.

The crash claimed the life of 68-year-old Lawrence J. Motichek, Jr. of Ozyka, Mississippi.

Upon investigating, authorities were able to determine that traffic on I-12 had slowed due to a previous accident, because of this a 2021 Ford Bronco had come to a near stop in the left lane. At the same time, Motichek was also traveling eastbound in the left lane in his 2008 Ford Fusion.

Motichek did not stop and rear-ended the Bronco.

Seven people were transported to North Oaks Medical Center with various injuries.

This is a developing story.