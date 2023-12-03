72°
One dead in single-vehicle crash in St. Martin Parish
BEAUX BRIDGE - The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office announced that a single-vehicle crash just before midnight Saturday resulted in one death.
According to police, Theodore “Teddy” Landry, 41, of Breaux Bridge, left the roadway and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The investigation remains ongoing and toxicology results are pending.
