One dead in shooting at Perkins Rowe parking garage

1 hour 38 minutes 53 seconds ago Monday, February 09 2026 Feb 9, 2026 February 09, 2026 9:55 PM February 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ST. GEORGE - A man was shot to death in a Perkins Rowe parking garage on Monday evening. 

Sources told WBRZ the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the garage behind the Cinemark movie theatre. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says the shooting may have been self-inflicted, but the situation is under investigation. 

