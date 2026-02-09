60°
One dead in shooting at Perkins Rowe parking garage
ST. GEORGE - A man was shot to death in a Perkins Rowe parking garage on Monday evening.
Sources told WBRZ the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the garage behind the Cinemark movie theatre.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says the shooting may have been self-inflicted, but the situation is under investigation.
