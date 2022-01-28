Man shot, killed at gas station on S. Sherwood Forest overnight

BATON ROUGE - A man is dead after a Thursday night shooting inside a gas station on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting around 7 p.m. at the Circle K gas station on S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. near N. Harells Ferry Rd.

WBRZ reached out to the coroner for the victim's identification Friday morning, but was told the information is not yet available as officials are still working to contact the family.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.