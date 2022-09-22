74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One dead from multiple gunshot wounds after shooting late Wednesday night

2 hours 25 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, September 22 2022 Sep 22, 2022 September 22, 2022 5:09 AM September 22, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A shooting at an apartment complex late Wednesday night left one man dead, according to police. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed it responded to a shooting incident around midnight at 650 West McKinley Street, at the Alight Baton Rouge apartment complex. 

BRPD also confirmed that the coroner's office was called, and one male victim had died from apparent gunshot wounds. 

Police did not provide the victim's identity. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days