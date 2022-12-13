75°
One dead, another hurt after car struck people walking along Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - One person is dead and another was taken to a hospital after a vehicle reportedly struck them as they were walking along Florida Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened after 3 p.m. on Florida Boulevard, east of Sherwood Forest Boulevard. It wasn't immediately clear whether the victims were walking on the shoulder of the highway or in the travel lanes.
This is a developing story.
