One dead after single-vehicle crash in Covington Saturday night

COVINGTON - One person died in a single-vehicle crash on I-12 in St. Tammany Parish Saturday night, according to Louisiana State Police.

Police say the driver, who is unidentified, was headed eastbound on I-12 near LA Hwy 59 around 9 p.m. in a 2007 GMC Yukon when they traveled off the roadway to the left and hit a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.