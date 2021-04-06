Latest Weather Blog
One dead after semi carrying heavy equipment crashes in Greensburg
ST. HELENA PARISH - One person is dead after an 18-wheeler carrying heavy equipment crashed Monday afternoon, trapping two people in the wreckage.
The accident occurred on LA-10 near Wicker Lane, where a 1996 Chevrolet pickup truck drove into the path of a 2002 Mack Truck and Trailer. The 18-wheeler crashed into the driver's side of the pickup truck. According to witnesses, the semi appeared to have a bulldozer and grader loaded onto it.
Levette Richelle Thomas, 53, of Greensburg was driving the pickup truck at the time. She was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead on arrival. Her passenger, 53-year-old Marie Jackson was airlifted to North Oaks hospital where she remains in critical condition.
Louisiana State Police is investigating the crash. Impairment is not suspected to have been a factor.
