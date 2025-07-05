One dead after fight involving juvenile leads to fatal shooting in Geismar

GEISMAR — An 18-year-old died in a fatal shooting in Geismar on Friday night, according to Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a shooting on Dave Miller Road around 10 p.m. on July 4. When they arrived at the residence, deputies found Justin Scott, 18, severely injured with multiple gunshot wounds. Scott was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Investigators say that Scott and a juvenile had been in an altercation that led to both shooting at each other. APSO said the juvenile, who was not yet named, was also shot and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He will be arrested and charged with second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and juvenile in possession of a handgun.