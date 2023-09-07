One dead after early-morning shooting off Geronimo Street

BATON ROUGE - One person was reported to have died in an early morning shooting off Geronimo Street.

According to officials, the coroner was called to the scene of Geronimo and Mohican Streets around 5:30 a.m. for a shooting.

It was unclear what led to the shooting, and the identity of the victim was not immediately clear.

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information.