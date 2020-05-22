90°
One dead after double shooting in neighborhood off Perkins Road
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a double shooting in a neighborhood near Perkins Road Friday afternoon.
The incident was reported around 3 p.m. on Poydras Avenue near Orleans Drive. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office confirmed two men were shot.
Authorities said one person was found dead at the scene.
The shooting is believed to have stemmed from a drug deal, according to sources.
This is a developing story.
