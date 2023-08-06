100°
One dead after crash in Ascension Parish
GONZALES - State Police are investigating a crash that left one dead in Gonzales Saturday night.
According to authorities, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-10 west of LA 30 in Ascension Parish shortly after 6 p.m.
The crash claimed the life of 60-year-old Daniel Lenoir Jr. of Baton Rouge.
The initial investigation revealed that Lenoir was driving a 2005 Toyota Corolla west on I-10 when, for reasons still unknown, he veered to the right, overcorrected to the left, and struck a tree. Lenior was ejected from his vehicle upon impact.
Lenior, who was not restrained at the time of the crash, was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
This is an ongoing investigation.
